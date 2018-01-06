Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius 'Dr. J' Erving falls ill at game

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images(PHILADELPHIA) — Basketball star Julius Erving fell ill at the Philadelphia 76ers game Friday night and was taken to a hospital. His current condition has not been reported.

The team honored the Hall of Famer, more commonly known as “Dr. J,” to mark 35 years since his famous dunk against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Erving, 67, rang the ceremonial Liberty Bell before tipoff. The 1981 NBA MVP, Erving led the Sixers to their most recent championship in 1983.

