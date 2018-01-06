Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius 'Dr. J' Erving falls ill at game

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images(PHILADELPHIA) — Basketball star Julius Erving fell ill at the Philadelphia 76ers game Friday night and was taken to a hospital. His current condition has not been reported.
The team honored the Hall of Famer, more commonly known as “Dr. J,” to mark 35 years since his famous dunk against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Erving, 67, rang the ceremonial Liberty Bell before tipoff. The 1981 NBA MVP, Erving led the Sixers to their most recent championship in 1983.
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
iStockBy ABC News (NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events: MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS WORLD SERIESLA Dodgers 4, Tampa Bay 2 NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUEBuffalo 18, NY Jets 10Pittsburgh 27, Tennessee 24Green Bay 35,
Jim McIsaac/Getty ImagesBy ABC News (NEW YORK) — The Washington Football Team will allow about 3,000 season ticket holders to attend its Nov. 8 game against the New York Giants, the team said Friday. Everyone must wear
iStockBy ABC News (NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events: NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUEPhiladelphia 22, NY Giants 21 MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCERPortland 1, Seattle 1 (Tie) Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
iStockBy ABC News (NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events: MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL WORLD SERIESTampa Bay 6, LA Dodgers 4 (Series tied 1-1) MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCERSporting Kansas City at Colorado (Postponed) Copyright ©
iStockBy ABC News (NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events: MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS WORLD SERIESLA Dodgers 8, Tampa Bay 3 (LA leads 1-0) MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCERNashville 3, FC Dallas 0 Copyright ©