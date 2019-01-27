SAG Awards winners list

(LOS ANGELES) — The 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were presented Sunday night at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, in ceremonies hosted by Megan Mullally.  Here are the winners:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Black Panther

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Glenn Close, The Wife

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Television
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
This Is Us

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Lifetime Achievement Award
Alan Alda

