BREAKING SUNDAY:

(KATU-TV) SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown today issued an executive order, placing a temporary moratorium on residential evictions for nonpayment in light of the public health emergency caused by the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon. The order is effective for 90 days.
“Through no fault of their own, many Oregonians have lost jobs, closed businesses, and found themselves without a source of income to pay rent and other housing costs during this coronavirus outbreak,” said Governor Brown. “The last thing we need to do during this crisis is turn out more Oregonians struggling to make ends meet from their homes and onto the streets.
“This is both a moral and a public health imperative. Keeping people in their homes is the right thing for Oregon families, and for preventing the further spread of COVID-19.”
