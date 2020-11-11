COVID-19 shuts down 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' for two weeks

Milos Bicanski/Bravo(GEORGIA) — COVID-19 has done what nobody else ever could: It’s stopped the cast of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta from fighting.

Deadline reports that after a member of the production tested positive for the virus, shooting on season 13 of the show was halted for 14 days, “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a set source.

However, the insider insisted, “The set follows rigorous COVID-19 safety protocols, including contact tracing.”

Season 13 of the reality series features Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora, and Cynthia Bailey.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.