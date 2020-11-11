Gov. Cuomo imposes curfew on bars and restaurants amid COVID-19 spike

pinkomelet/iStockBy KELLY MCCARTHY, GMA

(NEW YORK) — In response to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state and in an effort to slow the spread, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that “any establishment with a state liquor license, including bars and restaurants, must close at 10 p.m.”

Within the new operational hours, restaurants will still be permitted to continue curbside food-only order pickups after 10 p.m.

NYS is taking action to stop the spread in response to rising COVID numbers. Any establishment with a state liquor license, including bars and restaurants, must close at 10pm. Gyms must also close at 10pm. These new statewide rules will take effect Friday, 10pm. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 11, 2020

The hospitality industry, hard hit amid the pandemic, has adapted to everchanging rules and restrictions statewide from limited indoor dining capacity to outdoor dining rules as well as implementing new takeout and delivery options.

The new statewide 10 p.m. closures will also be applied to gyms.

Gov. Cuomo said the spread of the virus and new cases have come from three main areas: bars and restaurants, gyms, and house parties or gatherings.

He said that no more than 10 people may be in a private residence for a party, “unless your household happens to be more than 10.”

“[Parties] are one of the three great spreaders, as identified by our contact tracing,” Cuomo said. “The states surrounding us have done something that is intelligent and we are going to follow suit.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.