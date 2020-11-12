Matthew Perry says 'Friends' reunion shoots in March

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.(LOS ANGELES) — Could Matthew Perry be any more excited? Obligatory Chandler Bing joke aside, the actor took to Twitter to tout that the long-awaited, oft-delayed Friends reunion is set to shoot in the spring of 2021.
“Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March,” the actor posted. “Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that’s the way I like it!”
The special, repeatedly delayed by COVID-19 concerns, will reunite Perry with pals David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow. It’ll air on HBO Max.
By Stephen Iervolino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for ACM(LOS ANGELES) — Blake Shelton has become a staple of NBC’s The Voice for nine seasons now, but that spinning red chair he currently occupies was originally offered to another country superstar — Reba McEntire. “It is
Carole Bethuel/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — It looks like Lily Collins will be spending another year in the City of Lights. Her hit Netflix show, Emily In Paris, has been renewed for another season. The series follows the story of her title character, a
Milos Bicanski/Bravo(GEORGIA) — COVID-19 has done what nobody else ever could: It’s stopped the cast of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta from fighting. Deadline reports that after a member of the production tested positive for the virus, shooting on season
Courtesy of HBO(LOS ANGELES) — Euphoria star Zendaya was recently voted one of the most influential celebrities of her generation. The 24-year-old Emmy Award winner says she is hoping to use her voice to inspire future leaders. Namely, her nieces. In a Tuesday interview
Courtesy of Samuel Goldwyn Films(NEW YORK) — In the new comedy Dating Amber, Fionn O’Shea and Lola Petticrew play gay classmates in mid-90s Ireland who pretend they’re dating in order to avoid ridicule from their peers. Along