Retailers offer new services to boost Black Friday sales

VioletaStoimenova/iStockBy JEANETTE TORRES-PEREZ, ABC News
(NEW YORK) — The countdown is on for Black Friday, which is now just one week away. But given the coronavirus pandemic, the biggest shopping day of the year is posed to look different and retailers are taking steps to offset the impact to sales.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned shoppers to avoid crowded stores just before, on or after Thanksgiving, saying it’s a high risk activity. As a result, more shoppers are expected to shop online this holiday season rather than in store.
In an effort to attract business and encourage customers to shop their holiday deals, retailers are offering new services, like hanging Christmas lights at your home.
ABC News’ Chief Economics Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis appeared on Good Morning America Friday to discuss some of the new services customers can expect to see:
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
JohnFScott/iStockBy CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News(SEATTLE) — Starbucks will increase wages for the majority of its staff starting next month, the company confirmed to ABC News on Thursday. Beginning Dec. 14, all baristas, shift supervisors and cafe attendants
courtneyk/iStockBy CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News (WASHINGTON) — Some 742,000 workers filed for unemployment insurance last week, an uptick of more than 30,000 compared to the previous week, the Department of Labor said Thursday. Weekly jobless claims have
Maridav/iStockBy CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News (NEW YORK) — As the U.S. economy slowly recovers from the devastation brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, a new reality is setting in that many of the jobs lost over the
Kerkez/iStockBy JOEL LYONS, ABC News (NEW YORK) — COVID-19 has upended life as we know it. In addition to causing widespread illness and death, it’s affected the livelihoods of millions of Americans who now face unemployment or
Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesBY: LEIGHTON SCHNEIDER, ABC NEWS (NEW YORK) — 28 companies from across the energy and transportation sectors, including Tesla, PG&E, and electric truck start-up Lordstown Motors, are teaming up to form the Zero Emission Transportation