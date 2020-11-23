People in need turn to GoFundMe amid pandemic, holidays

MicroStockHub/iStockBy ABC News
(NEW YORK) — With the holiday season upon us and no government stimulus in sight, many Americans are depending on the kindness of strangers to make ends meet amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
While some may be accepting food donations, others are trying crowdfunding to pay their bills. In fact, donations to the crowdsourcing platform GoFundMe for basic needs like rent and groceries have topped $100 million.
ABC News’ chief economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis appeared on Good Morning America Monday to discuss how Americans experiencing financial hardships are trying to stay afloat:
