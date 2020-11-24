Black-owned brands to support and shop for on Black Friday and beyond

artisteer/iStockBy JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — This year’s charge toward social justice has brought about change for the better, and one upside has been the elevated support for Black-owned businesses.

Many Black-owned businesses have been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and have struggled to stay afloat.

However, with heightened awareness around the importance of supporting Black-owned brands, the narrative is slowly but surely changing.

One great way to keep this positive change going is by shopping these brands throughout the holidays, and more specifically, on Black Friday.

“It’s important to #BuyBlack all year around,” the founder of People of Color Beauty, Jacqueline Carrington, in a statement to Facebook as her company was recently featured on the social media platform’s #BuyBlack Friday Gift Guide.

Carrington continued, “Supporting small businesses, and especially Black businesses, beyond this moment in time, allows us to reinvest into our families, communities, and uplift each other to build generational wealth and opportunities to create impactful change.”

Lifestyle influencers such as Kellie Brown of And I Get Dressed as well as inclusive cosmetics companies such as Mented Cosmetics, have been creating a wide range of offerings that are perfect, whether your are gift giving or shopping for yourself, this season.

If you are ready to give back for the holidays, but not sure where to start, here’s a list of some Black-owned brands to check out:

Fashion

And I Get Dressed

TIER

Brysie Lane

Ten Wilde

Mo’s Bows

Salone Monet

Brother Vellies

Beauty and personal care

People of Color Beauty

Hanahana Beauty

Hyper Skin

Girl + Hair

Buttah by Dorian Renaud

JoYo Natural Nail Care

The Honey Pot Company

Mented Cosmetics

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.