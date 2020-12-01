200 Sephora shops are coming to Kohl's next year

AdrianHancu/iStockBy JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Sephora has plans to open hundreds of locations in Kohl’s stores later next year.

Both retailers are partnering to present “Sephora at Kohl’s” which will be a premium beauty destination located at the front of Kohl’s stores and online in fall 2021.

There are plans to initially open 200 stores and at least 850 locations by 2023 with each physical shop being designed within a 2,500-square-foot space.

This new partnership will bring more exposure to new customers and more accessibility to existing Sephora fans.

“The Kohl’s and Sephora partnership will bring a transformational, elevated beauty experience to Kohl’s from the top global name in beauty,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer in a statement. “This new collaboration is an excellent example of two customer-centric, purpose-driven companies leveraging each other’s strengths to make aspirational beauty far more accessible to millions of customers all across the country.”

Sephora’s assortment of products will replace Kohl’s current in-store offerings and will be positioned at the front of Kohl’s stores.

Each shop will also feature Sephora-trained beauty advisers, eligibility for Beauty Insider rewards benefits as well as in-store returns, store pick-up and curbside pick-up.

“Great brands are always looking for new ways to serve their customers and innovate, even in dynamic times,” said Martin Brok, global president and CEO of Sephora in a statement.

“With Kohl’s we will be able to bring Sephora closer to where our customers want us to be, offering them one transformative beauty experience that integrates our prestige product offering, our values and our communities, in a place where they come to get inspired and fulfill their lifestyle needs. This partnership also shows our confidence in the future of omnichannel retail and ideally positions both Kohl’s and Sephora to seize tomorrow’s opportunities, today,” Brok said.

This news comes a few weeks after beauty haven Ulta Beauty announced its future presence in Target stores.

This shop-in-a-shop format will begin rolling out in 100 Target stores nationwide in 2021.

