FAO Schwarz offering toy store sleepover for $25 on Airbnb

AirbnbBy ZOE MOORE, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — ‘Tis the season to spend the night at a toy store.

FAO Schwarz just listed its New York City store on Airbnb for a one-of-a-kind stay.

The iconic toy store is inviting one family to have free rein of the two-story, 20,000-square-foot wonderland.

Guests will have private access to FAO Schwarz’s “world of theater, imagination and wonder,” according to a release from Airbnb.

“With toys in every corner, from plush teddy bears to race cars and dreamy spaces to rest your head, guests will experience the store in a whole new light,” Airbnb added.

The accommodations include one bedroom with a queen bed, a bunk bed and, of course, lots of toys.

Because of COVID-19 precautions, the one-night stay is only available for one New York City family of four from the same household.

Titled “A Night of Whimsy and Wonder at FAO Schwarz,” the sleepover takes place on Dec. 21. A chance to book the special stay opens up Dec. 15 at 12 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

For those who don’t make it this go-round, FAO Schwarz is also hosting online experiences on Airbnb so others can still enjoy the holiday magic.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.