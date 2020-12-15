Tuesday marks last day to send Christmas gifts via ground shipping

jetcityimage/iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — With Christmas just 10 days away, if you’re hoping to get your presents delivered in time, now is the time to take action.

Tuesday marks the last day to send your gifts by ground shipping via FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service.

If you miss Tuesday’s deadline, you’ll still be able to send your packages closer to the holiday but it will cost you more.

Here are the Christmas shipping deadlines from USPS, UPS and FedEx:

USPS

Dec. 15: This is the last day for retail ground shipping.

Dec. 18: This is the last day for first-class mail service (including greeting cards) and packages up to 15.99 ounces.

Dec. 19: This is the last day for Priority Mail service.

Dec. 23: This is the last day for Priority Mail Express service.

UPS

Dec. 15: This is the last day for UPS Ground service.

Dec. 21: This the last day for UPS 3 Day Select service.

Dec. 22: This is the last day for UPS 2nd Day Air service.

Dec. 23: This is the last day for UPS Next Day Air service.

FedEx

Dec. 15: This is the last day for FedEx Ground service.

Dec. 21: This is the last day for FedEx Express Saver and 3Day Freight services.

Dec. 22: This is the last day for FedEx 2Day A.M. and 2Day Freight services.

Dec. 23: This is the last day for FedEx 1Day Freight, Extra Hours, Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight and First Overnight services.

Dec. 25: This is the last day for FedEx SameDay, SameDay City Priority and SameDay City Direct services.

