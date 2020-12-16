Local businesses share holiday gift ideas that are 'Made in America'

Courtesy of Danielle MartinBy HALEY YAMADA and ERIC NOLL, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Give a gift that’s made in America this holiday season. Across the country, businesses shared their unique gift ideas and the importance of buying locally during this tumultuous year.

In Chicago, Illinois, “Soap Distillery” owner Danielle Martin and her six employees have been hand pouring and mixing holiday soaps as they pack up orders for Christmas orders.

In Denver, Colorado, dad-daughter duo Danielle and Jeff Storey invented the game Shuffle Golf, which combines shuffleboard and golfing. The Storeys said they are grateful for their workers in Calhoun, Georgia, whose help brings games to families at their homes.

“We could not be more proud of the hardworking men and women facing the everyday challenges of the pandemic in order to bring games to families to play at home while being quarantined,” said Jeff Storey.

While “Shuffle Golf” is a new game invented from old pastimes, one boot company in Portland, Oregon, has stuck with tradition. Since 1936, Danner Boots has finished each boot with an American flag. This year, the company is making masks and donating them to local organizations.

“We are proud to support our local economy during these difficult times,” David Sonsteng told ABC News’ World News Tonight. “We’re all in this together.”

And what to wear in those boots? Socks from the company “Boldfoot Socks” are dyed and sewn in North Carolina, and there are plenty of options to choose from.

“We’ve got classic athletics. We’ve got dress socks,” said owner Brad Christmann.

Christmann said he has had the dream of owning an American sock company since he was 9 years old.

Christmann’s father, grandfather and uncle are all veterans, and a portion of every sock sale is donated to charities that support veterans. He said he values the importance of American-made products.

“American-made has been really important to our business because it ensures that we have control over our supply chain and, most importantly,” he said, “it keeps jobs here in America.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.