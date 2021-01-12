Redmond School District selects project management firm for 2020 bond projects

Redmond, Ore.–The Redmond School District has selected HMK Company to serve as the
bond project management firm for its 2020 bond projects.
HMK, which has offices in Medford, Albany and Bend, has more than 25 years of experience in
executing large-scale bond projects, and has worked with 98 school districts around Oregon.
Most recently, the firm has worked with the Ashland School District, the Greater Albany Public
Schools and the Dayton School District.
The company will oversee and manage the bidding, planning and construction of bond
projects, as well as master scheduling and other oversight.
“This was a very difficult decision due to the high quality of the firms that submitted proposals,
but after an extensive process HMK rose to the top as the best partner for the Redmond
School District,” said Tony Pupo, the district’s executive director of operations.
The district put out a request for proposal in November, and selected HMK from five
applicants.
The $27.5 million bond measure, passed by voters in November, will allow the Redmond School
District to upgrade and update all of the district’s 13 school facilities to provide healthy, safe
and secure campuses that are modern and efficient. Bond funding will also allow the district
to expand student capacity and prepare for future growth by building six additional
classrooms at both Tom McCall Elementary School and Vern Patrick Elementary School. The
bond measure is not estimated to increase the current tax rate due to savings from
refinancing previously issued bonds and projected growth in the total taxable assessed
values districtwide. The district has also qualified for a $7.6 million matching grant from the
state.
The district is expected to issue the bonds in early 2021, and bond projects are expected to
begin in the summer of 2021. For more information on the 2020 bond, please go to
www.redmondschoolbond.org.
