Butternut squash products recalled over listeria concerns

YuanruLi/iStockBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Cubed, spiralized and pre-cut chunks of butternut squash are being recalled by two brands over listeria contamination concerns.

Lancaster Foods LLC said the recalled products have “the potential to be contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.”

Twelve different butternut squash products were recalled. The products were sold in retail stores in North Carolina, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts.

No illnesses have been reported, according to the Food and Drug Administration, and consumers who have purchased the affected items are urged to throw them away or return them for a full refund.

Out of an abundance of caution, Lancaster Foods also temporarily halted production of the items as the company and the FDA investigate the source of the issue.

Check here for the full list of all 12 recalled products, including UPC information, expiration dates and package size details.

Earlier this month, Pero Family Farms Food Company also issued a voluntary product recall of its butternut squash trays over the same concerns.

Similarly, no illnesses have yet to be reported. The recall, initiated on Jan. 14, was the result of notification of possible listeria contamination from Race West Company, a supplier of butternut squash to Pero Family Farms.

The brand halted production until the investigation is completed. Consumers are encouraged to return any affected products for a full refund out of an abundance of caution.

