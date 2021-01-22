Redmond Continues to Show Growth in Graduation Rates

Redmond, Ore. — The Redmond School District’s districtwide four-year and five-year

cohort graduation rates improved and the district’s one-year dropout rate dropped in

the 2019-20 school year.

Of the 624 students who were freshmen in 2016-17, 87.8 percent graduated within four

years in 2020. That is a full 5 percentage points above the state, which posted an 82.6

percent graduation rate.

Of the 675 students who were freshmen in 2015-16, 85.5 percent graduated within five

years in 2020, and 88.3 percent of them completed school within five years — meaning

they earned a diploma, extended or modified diploma or GED within five years. That is

above the state’s 87.2 percent five-year completer rate.

“The district’s improvement in graduation rates is directly tied to a collective effort from

teachers, counselors, principals and parents to ensure each student had every

opportunity to graduate on time,” said David Burke, Redmond School District’s Director of

Secondary Programs. “We are excited about the continuous and steady increase in

graduation year over year. Although the overall numbers are good to recognize, it's the

individual students we celebrate. For the students who did not graduate last spring, we

know them by name and are working hard to help them either earn their diploma or GED.”

The district’s one-year dropout rate dropped from 4 percent in 2018-19 to 2.3 percent in

2019-20. That is in line with the state’s 2.38 percent dropout rate in 2019-20.

“We celebrate the hard work of our teachers, administrators, and most importantly the

graduates and their families,” Superintendent Charan Cline said. “The continuous

improvement in graduation rates has been impressive, but we will never be satisfied until

every one of our students leaves our schools with a positive path forward.”