NeighborImpact seeks Representative Payee clients

Central Oregon—NeighborImpact’s Rep Payee program helps those who cannot pay their bills due to cognitive or physical challenges by ensuring that their finances are used to meet their basic needs.

NeighborImpact’s Representative Payee functions as a fiduciary for individuals with income derived from Social Security who lack the ability to manage their own funds. The Representative Payee pays all of the clients’ bills on their behalf, including obligations such as housing, utilities, food, medical expenses, personal care and clothing.

The program was established in partnership with the State of Oregon under the Oregon Money Management Program (OMMP) to meet an under-served demand in the region.