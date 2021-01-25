WEEKLY ROAD CONSTRUCTION UPDATE For the week of January 24 – 30
NeighborImpact seeks Representative Payee clients
Central Oregon—NeighborImpact’s Rep Payee program helps those who cannot pay their bills due to cognitive or physical challenges by ensuring that their finances are used to meet their basic needs. NeighborImpact’s Representative Payee functions as a fiduciary
DPSST PUBLISHES ENHANCED DATABASE DETAILING CERTIFICATION ACTIONS AGAINST LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS
There are two critical components of the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) mission that work together to promote excellence in Oregon’s public safety professions — delivering quality training and upholding professional standards. DPSST training
Tumalo Road/Tumalo Place Intersection Improvement (Deschutes Area) – Concrete medians and curbs will be constructed as weather allows. Closure Information – Tumalo Road traffic will be traveling on a temporary bypass road around the north side of the intersection. Speeds
BEWARE THESE COVID-RELATED SCAMS IN 2021
Since the onset of the pandemic, criminals have used tactics like identity theft and social engineering to defraud government and healthcare programs and illegally cash in—and the new year has brought some new material for them to keep up
Deschutes County approved to begin vaccinating K-12 teachers
Deschutes County has received approval from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) to begin providing COVID-19 vaccines to local K-12 teachers. The approval signals the start of vaccine delivery to residents in Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine