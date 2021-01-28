Paulina Creek Restoration Project Begins Near Ogden Group Camp Project provides wetland habitat improvement through revegetation and floodplain adjustments

Bend, Ore.- Beginning this week, the Deschutes National Forest plans to start work on a restoration project along Paulina Creek near Ogden Group Camp. The restoration work will improve the hydrologic function of a section of Paulina Creek, which historically, was moved and channeled. Project plans include strategic native vegetation planting, realigning, and widening the existing floodplain and better defining the Peter Skene Ogden Trail.

While the project does not impact the Peter Skene Ogden Trail or Trailhead, specialists ask that visitors do not enter the Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead parking lot at this time as ice dams have diverted portions of the creek causing flooding and hazardous, icy conditions. Additionally, heavy equipment will be working in the area to assist with floodplain restoration work.

The Paulina Creek Restoration Project focuses on the stretch of Paulina Creek running north from County Road 21 to an area adjacent to Peter Skene Ogden Group Camp. Initial work is located to the north of the Peter Skene Ogden Trail Bridge near the Group Camp.

Work is slated to continue through early February with a second phase of the project scheduled for spring or early summer. The Paulina Creek Restoration Project is funded by a grant received through TC Energy’s “Community Giving” program.

SELCO COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION TO AWARD 20 HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS MORE THAN $50,000 IN COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS SELCO adds $5,000 scholarship in honor of former educator and retiring board member Richard Metzler; Application process open from Feb. 1- March 31

January 28, 2021 Feature Slider, Local News

(EUGENE, Ore.) — SELCO Community Credit Union is once again inviting deserving high school seniors to apply for a share of more than $50,000 as part of SELCO’s annual scholarship program. SELCO will award $2,500 scholarships to