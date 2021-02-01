Man wins lottery for the sixth time with $250,000 jackpot prize

CatLane/iStockBy JON HAWORTH, ABC News

(MERIDIAN, Idaho) — Money doesn’t grow on trees but it comes awfully close for a man in Idaho who won the lottery — for the sixth time.

Bryan Moss, from Meridian, Idaho, won a quarter of a million dollars on the Idaho Lottery Scratch Game $250,000 Crossword on Thursday, Jan. 28 — his sixth big prize lottery win but his first time winning the jackpot, according to the Idaho Lottery.

“I’m proud to help support Idaho public schools, that’s really why I play,” said Moss who owns the Newko Sport and Nutrition health store in Meridian.

Don’t bother asking him to play for you though.

“I’ve tried playing for others,” Ross said in a thread on his Facebook page announcing the big win. “It doesn’t work.”

His winning ticket was purchased at the ExtraMile on Eagle Road and Goldstone in Meridian and for their part in selling the winning ticket, ExtraMile will receive a bonus payment of $20,000 from the Idaho Lottery.

As for what he will do with the money, Moss already knows.

“He plans to put his winnings aside for his daughter’s future education,” according to the statement from the Idaho Lottery confirming Moss’ sixth win.

Since it began in 1989, the Idaho Lottery says it has “sold over $4.2 billion in products, awarded more than $2.6 billion in prizes to players, returned $249 million in retail commissions, and distributed $961.5 million in Lottery dividends to Idaho public schools and buildings.”

