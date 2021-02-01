New Mapping Tool Makes Land Use More Accessible for the Community

The City is excited to announce the launch of a new public interactive mapping tool, the Community Development Data Explorer (“The Explorer”). The Explorer can be used to perform common search functions such as finding property zoning, getting information on land use applications, and accessing permit and licensing information for any tax lot within Bend city limits.

“Over the years we have heard from the community that the existing Bend Oregon Online Mapping (BOOM) system was difficult to navigate. With the transition to the new Online Permit Center, our staff were able to connect the City’s historical and current land use data to a new and more intuitive tool,” said Colleen Miller, Management Analyst in the City’s Office of Performance Management.

City staff have posted training materials on the “Introduction” tab of The Explorer to help the community learn how to use and navigate the map. More helpful resources will continually be added. The Explorer offers a variety of tools ranging from dashboards that provide a quick snapshot of

permit activity, to a more advanced data explorer with robust capabilities for filtering and exporting data.

This Explorer is a resource that was identified by the Neighborhood Leadership Alliance (NLA), an advisory committee to City Council, as an easier way for community members to learn about development and land use in Bend. In Spring 2020, the NLA conducted a survey to better understand the knowledge of land use planning among community members. The results of this survey and other information-gathering efforts resulted in a Land Use Education Plan, which boasts a lengthy list of education resources that are currently under development. The Land Use Education Plan supports increasing community participation as outlined in Council’s Goal for Effective and Efficient Operations.

“We hope that by making this data more easily accessible to the community, there will be more trust in City government’s process of land use planning, as well as facilitate more citywide knowledge of land use decisions,” said Lisa Mushel, NLA Vice Chair.

The Explorer is one of many City maps available for community wide use. Visit the City’s Interactive Map Gallery at www.bendoregon.gov/maps.