WEEKLY ROAD CONSTRUCTION UPDATE For the week of January 31 – February 6
VA PORTLAND HEALTH CARE SYSTEM CELEBRATES 75 YEARS OF VA’S VETERANS HEALTH ADMINISTRATION
PORTLAND, Ore. — This year, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) commemorates 75 years of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). Originally established in 1946 as the Department of Medicine & Surgery to care for Veterans returning from World War II, VHA has evolved to meet the unique
WEEKLY ROAD CONSTRUCTION UPDATE For the week of January 31 – February 6
Tumalo Road/Tumalo Place Intersection Improvement (Deschutes Area) – Concrete medians and curbs will be constructed as weather allows. Closure Information – Tumalo Road traffic will be traveling on a temporary bypass road around the north side of the intersection. Speeds
Oregon Health Authority awarded 988 State Planning Grant Grant helps Oregon plan for National Suicide Prevention Dialing Code
The Oregon Health Authority has received a planning grant to prepare Oregon for the launch of 988, a National Suicide Prevention emergency number that will go live on July 16, 2022, nationwide. The $135,000 grant will help
New Mapping Tool Makes Land Use More Accessible for the Community
The City is excited to announce the launch of a new public interactive mapping tool, the Community Development Data Explorer (“The Explorer”). The Explorer can be used to perform common search functions such as finding property zoning, getting information on land
ONGOING DEATH INVESTIGATION – CLACKAMAS COUNTY
On Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at approximately 7:37 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers were called to the northbound French Prairie rest area on Interstate 5 in Clackamas County. A male was discovered deceased inside a parked vehicle.