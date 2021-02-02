Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow at virtual ceremony

Jeff Swensen/Getty ImagesBy JON HAWORTH, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Punxsutawney Phil, Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog, awoke Tuesday morning to see his shadow which means that — according to legend — there will be six more weeks of winter.

This year, however, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the pomp and circumstance all went virtual meaning that the thousands of revelers who gather every Feb. 2 in the town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to see whether or not the famous groundhog sees his shadow or not were not there in person to celebrate.

Legend has it that if he sees his shadow then winter will continue for another six weeks but if Punxsutawney Phil does not see his shadow spring will come early.

“Whether you’re hoping for six more weeks of winter fun or an early spring, we could all use some extra happiness this year,” said Pennsylvania Tourism Office department spokesperson Carrie Lepore in a release.

Phil’s actual prediction takes place ahead of time in a place called Gobbler’s Knob, a small hill just outside of the town, and has done so each year since 1887. 2021 marks the 135th time the event has occurred, according to the Pennsylvania Tourism Office.

