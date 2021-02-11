'The Mandalorian''s Pedro Pascal, 'Game of Thrones'' Bella Ramsey to star in video game adaptation 'The Last of Us'

PlayStation/Naughy Dog(LOS ANGELES) — Game of Thrones veterans Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will be reuniting one another and HBO for a series adaptation of Naughty Dog’s hit video game series The Last of Us.

The news was confirmed by the company’s co-president and Last of Us writer/director, Neil Druckman, who posted the news to Twitter. “Stoked to have Pedro aboard our show!” he said of the Mandalorian and Narcos lead.

Following the events of the game, the series would have Pascal playing Joel, a smuggler ferrying a teenage girl named Ellie out of a dangerous quarantine zone and across a post-apocalyptic United States. Ramsey, who played Lyanna Mormont in HBO’s Game of Thrones, will play Joel’s charge. Pascal played Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones, who famously met a grisly end at the hands of The Mountain.

For a video game adaptation, there are some heavy hitters behind the scenes as well. Variety reports Emmy-winning Chernobyl creator and writer Craig Mazin is co-writing and producing with Druckman. Another Emmy winner, Game of Thrones producer Carolyn Strauss, is also shepherding the project.

By Stephen Iervolino

