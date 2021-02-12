Check out Vudu's Valentine's Day playlist, and the most popular romantic movies by state

“Crazy Rich Asians” – Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros. Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Nothing says Valentine’s Day like a romantic movie — and thanks to streaming, they’re all at your fingertips. 

With that in mind, Fandango’s streaming service Vudu has served up a playlist of last V-Day’s most popular films, to give you some ideas for what to watch this year. The streamer, in coordination with research from Fandango, also ranked which movies were most popular in each state.

Based on those metrics, 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians remained the most popular romantic comedy across the U.S. last year.  The only holdouts were Arizona and Maine, which love The Princess Bride; Vermont, where Last Christmas is the favorite; West Virginia, where Pretty Woman is tops; and Utah, Louisiana, South Carolina, where The Proposal is the favorite romantic comedy.

Here are Vudu’s top 20 most-watched rom-coms for last Valentine’s Day. You can find the full list of 155 swoon-worthy titles at Vudu’s website

1. Crazy Rich Asians
2. The Proposal
3. Last Christmas
4. Sweet Home Alabama
5. The Princess Bride
6. Pretty Woman
7. Yesterday
8. The Wedding Singer
9. Forgetting Sarah Marshall
10. Crazy, Stupid, Love
11. 10 Things I Hate About You
12. Valentine’s Day
13. Sleepless in Seattle
14. When Harry Met Sally
15. The Best Man Holiday
16. She’s All That
17. Love, Simon
18. The Best Man
19. Long Shot
20. You’ve Got Mail

