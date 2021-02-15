Biden plays video games with family, shows off presidential 'swag' at Camp David

Doug Mills-Pool/Getty ImagesBY: MICHELLE STODDART, ABC NEWS

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and their daughters and grandchildren spent the Presidents Day weekend at Camp David in the Maryland mountains.

Before leaving Friday, he told reporters that he and his family were going to “hang out” and “do what they always do.”

Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden posted photos on Instagram of her grandfather in what she called “swag” the family got for him since he’s now “literally” president on Presidents Day weekend, including a khaki baseball cap with Camp David insignia on the front.

The cap said “Pop” on the back, which she joked was to “make sure the job title doesn’t get to his head.”

She also posted pictures of Biden and his grandchildren playing Mario Kart in what looked like a small arcade, adding that he was “a little rusty but he still won (barely).”

She captioned it “Secret service made the exception and let him drive himself.”

This was Biden’s first trip to Camp David as president.

Complete with everything from an archery range to a bowling alley, it’s been used as a presidential retreat for decades, but it’s also where President Jimmy Carter negotiated the peace deal between Israel and Egypt in 1978.

