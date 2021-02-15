US women's soccer teammates adopt baby daughter

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty ImagesBY: KATIE KINDELAN, ABC NEWS

(NEW YORK) — Two high-profile stars of the U.S. women’s national team, goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris and defender Ali Krieger, have adopted a daughter.

The couple, who wed in 2019, shared the news on social media that their daughter, Sloane Phillips, was born on Feb. 12, weighing six pounds, 11 ounces.

“THANK YOU to our wonderful family, our best of friends, agency, teammates and coaches who have supported us fully through this process and now we are SO PROUD to finally share her with the world!,” Harris and Krieger each wrote on their Instagram accounts to announce the new addition to their family.

Harris and Krieger also each wrote a touching note to Sloane’s birth mom, whose name they did not identify.

“We promise Sloane will be loved every single day by us, our friends and our family. We promise to give her the tools to live a happy, successful life of inclusivity and support,” they wrote. “We promise to share her adoption story with her from the very beginning and celebrate every milestone!”

“We promise to encourage her to follow her dreams no matter how big or small,” they added. “We promise to be open minded and respect your wishes to have future communication and that she will always know how much you love her!”

The couple did not reveal any further details of Sloane’s adoption. Krieger described it on Instagram as the “one of the most beautiful yet stressful processes” she has experienced with Harris.

Harris and Krieger were both members of the U.S. women’s national team that won an historic fourth World Cup title in 2019.

At the time the U.S. women won the World Cup, there was only one mother on the U.S. women’s national team, and just seven mothers in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Harris and Krieger both now play for the Orlando Pride, the National Women’s Soccer League team in Orlando, Florida.

The couple received tweets of congratulations on Sunday welcoming their daughter Sloane into the soccer community.

