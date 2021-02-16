Jaguar to be an all-electric carmaker by 2025

MarioGuti/iStockBY: CATHERINE THOREBECK, ABC NEWS

(LONDON) — British automaker Jaguar Land Rover said its Jaguar marque will become an all-electric luxury brand starting in 2025.

The news came out of a “reimagination strategy” for the Jaguar Land Rover group, which is putting a new emphasis on sustainability and electrification for its two namesake brands.

“By the middle of the decade, Jaguar will have undergone a renaissance to emerge as a pure electric luxury brand with a dramatically beautiful new portfolio of emotionally engaging designs and pioneering next-generation technologies,” the company said Monday in a statement on its website.

Land Rover, meanwhile, will welcome six purely electric vehicles to its lineup over the next five years, with the first all-electric variant arriving in 2024, the company said.

By 2030, “in addition to 100% of Jaguar sales, it is anticipated that around 60% of Land Rovers sold will be equipped with zero tailpipe powertrains,” the company said.

Moreover, the company said its goal across both the Jaguar and Land Rover brands is to achieve net zero carbon emissions in its supply chains, products and operations by 2039.

Late last year, the U.K. announced a plan to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel vehicles by the year 2030.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson lauded the carmaker’s announcement in a tweet Monday.

“Great news Jaguar Land Rover is set to become an all-electric brand by 2025, a significant step towards becoming a net zero business by 2039,” Johnson wrote. “A brilliant example of British engineering leading the industry to a cleaner future, as we build back greener.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.