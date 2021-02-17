Second storm moves through the South with heavy snow, ice and tornado threat

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — That is one storm down and another storm to go for most of the United States on Wednesday as winter storm watches and warnings have been issued from Dallas to New York City for this new storm that will bring heavy snow, ice and a threat for tornadoes.

There are currently 37 states on alert for wintry weather on Wednesday.

This storm already brought up to 9 inches of snow to Amarillo, Texas, and up to 6 inches of snow south of Oklahoma City.

Freezing rain is already ongoing in Austin and San Antonio, Texas, where everything is covered in a layer of ice.

The ice and snow will move into Louisiana, Mississippi, northern Alabama and into Tennessee and Kentucky later Wednesday morning and afternoon.

On Wednesday evening, severe thunderstorms are possible along the Gulf Coast from New Orleans to Mobile, Alabama and damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible.

Thursday morning, this storm moves into the East Coast from Florida to New England and heavy snow will begin in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City in the morning and will continue into the afternoon.

Further south, an icy mix with freezing rain and sleet is expected from near Washington, D.C. down to Richmond, Virginia, and further south to Raleigh.

More than a quarter of an inch of ice accretion is expected from San Antonio into Shreveport, Louisiana, and Jackson, Mississippi.

Meanwhile, half a foot of snow has been forecast from Little Rock, Arkansas to Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee and into Lexington, Kentucky, while snowfall totals for the Northeast are Washington, D.C. and Boston expecting 3 to 6 inches and Philadelphia and New York City expecting 5 to 7 inches.

