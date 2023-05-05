Death row inmate Richard Glossip's execution halted by Supreme Court

Rudy Sulgan/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) – The Supreme Court has granted a rare stay of execution in the case of Richard Glossip, the Oklahoma death row inmate who the state’s attorney general now says may be innocent.

Glossip’s execution was scheduled for May 18.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Rochelle Walensky, CDC director, leaving agency, Biden says

May 5, 2023 Politics

Matt Miller/ABC (WASHINGTON) — Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is leaving the agency, President Joe Biden announced. “She led a complex organization on the frontlines of a once-in-a-generation pandemic