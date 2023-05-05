'Everybody Loves Raymond' vets Ray Romano, Brad Garrett on “no-brainer” decision to join 'Bupkis'

Peacock/Heidi Gutman

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Pete Davidson‘s new comedy series, Bupkis, is now on Peacock.

The show takes a fictionalized view of Davidson’s real life as he tries to juggle family and a career, as well as mental health struggles and addiction issues.

As reported, Pete gathered an all-star cast for the show, including Emmy winner Edie Falco as his mom. Davidson also managed to lure Academy Award winner Joe Pesci out of retirement to play his grandfather.

Everybody Loves Raymond siblings Ray Romano and Brad Garrett also star, with the stand-up playing two versions of himself and Garrett playing Pete’s Uncle Roy.

Garrett said it was an easy decision to sign up. “You know, what a cast. And so this was a no-brainer for me.”

Romano explained he had a friendship with Pete ahead of the show, but they hadn’t hung out much. He added, “And so when this came along … I really took to him. And when I heard Brad was in it, I had to think twice, but I went with it nonetheless.”

Ray and Garrett don’t appear together in the show, but the R-rated comedy let them do things they’d never do on Raymond. “I don’t have much dignity left,” Garrett jokes.

“They wrote stuff worse than you … see on the screen, you know, and I let it rip,” Romano says with a smile.

As evidence, one line has Ray’s alter-ego calling Davidson “P**** Thanos,” thanks to his rumored collecting of starlets like so many Infinity Stones.

It’s particularly funny to find out neither Romano nor Garrett had heard of the Marvel movie baddie, with Garrett admitting, “I thought it was a reference to Theranos,” the bioetch company that imploded for fraud.

Bupkis also features Charlie Day, John Mulaney, Sebastian Stan, Simon Rex and Kenan Thompson.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Depeche Mode

November 28, 2023 Entertainment

New Fall Shows Added in the US, Canada and Mexico Depeche Mode’s First Tour in Over Five Years Kicks Off March 23, 2023 In Sacramento, CA Coming to Oregon’s very own Moda Center on November 28th Depeche

Aerosmith: Peace Out The Farewell Tour with The Black Crowes

November 25, 2023 Entertainment

Live at the MODA Center Aerosmith is an American rock band formed in Boston in 1970. The group consists of Steven Tyler (lead vocals, harmonica, piano), Joe Perry (guitar), Tom Hamilton (bass), Joey Kramer (drums), and Brad Whitford (guitar). Their style, rooted in blues-based hard rock, has also incorporated elements of pop rock, heavy metal, glam metal, and rhythm

Jon Pardi Live

October 26, 2023 Entertainment

Jonathan Ryan Pardi is an American country music singer and songwriter. Signed to Capitol Nashville, he has released four studio albums: Write You a Song (2014), California Sunrise (2016), Heartache Medication (2019), and Mr. Saturday Night (2022). Pardi has also charted fourteen singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts,

Wu-Tang Clan & Nas: NY State Of Mind Tour

October 17, 2023 Entertainment

The Infamous American Hip Hop Collective Wu-Tang Clan is playing live in Portland at the MODA Center. Featuring Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, an American rapper rooted in East Coast hip hop,