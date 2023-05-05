The SCP Hotel Redmond Run returns on June 17 with three professionally chip-timed races: a 5K, 10K, or half marathon. Runners will cruise through the heart of Central Oregon at this annual event!

The race will start through the center of historic Redmond, where runners can take in the impressive natural views and traditional city scenes, including pavilions and historic landmarks. The course weaves through varying majestic landscapes, including the stunning Dry Canyon Trail, which boasts unique naturally preserved high desert geological features.

All finishers will be welcomed to a festive post-race party in Centennial Park, complete with free beer and food. Every participant will receive a locally-designed race tee and finisher’s medal, making it a perfect keepsake for runners to remember their 2023 Redmond Run experience.

The Redmond Run also serves as a fundraiser for the Redmond Rotary Club, a humanitarian organization of business and professional leaders united worldwide. The club aims to provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build goodwill and peace in the world. Rotary club membership represents a cross-section of the community’s business and professional men and women.

The Redmond Run is a great opportunity for runners and adventurers to explore the Central Oregon region while supporting a worthy cause. With new and improved courses for 2023, Redmond is the ideal place to start your adventure. Plan your perfect getaway today and join us for an unforgettable experience.

For more information on the Redmond Run, including registration details, please visit our website at bendraces.com.

Being a volunteer at the Redmond Run is a chance to give back to the community, meet new friends and even get inspired to run a race of your own! Volunteers also receive a discount on an upcoming race or gain free entry to a future festival. More details on volunteering are also available online at bendraces.com.