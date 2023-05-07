12 tornadoes hit the Heartland overnight, fueled by record-breaking temperatures

ABC News

(TRENTON, Mo.) — Twelve tornadoes were reported across four states overnight, heavily damaging roofs and some outbuildings in Missouri. Tornadoes touched down in Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota on Saturday.

Trenton, Missouri, was hit the hardest, with a tornado damaging the roof of a 130-year-old church.

Softball-sized hail up to 4 inches was reported in Missouri, going through the roof of a steel structure near Coffey, Missouri.

Damaging winds surpassing 80 mph impacted parts of the Midwest, damaging trees and other structures.

Strong to severe storms moved through Illinois and Indiana early Sunday morning, making their way to Ohio.

More than 11 million Americans from Texas to Wisconsin Sunday may experience very large hail and damaging winds, along with isolated tornadoes putting Iowa, parts of Nebraska and Missouri the most at risk.

Storms are expected to start popping up around 6 p.m. ET and continue into the night, making for another dangerous nocturnal severe weather event. Missouri and Illinois are facing threats of severe storms on Monday.

On Monday, the severe threat is stationed in Missouri and Illinois where large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible.

On Tuesday, Kansas and Oklahoma also face the potential for severe weather risk.

The record-breaking heat so far this month is helping bring severe weather to the Heartland, especially storms occurring at night.

Kansas City hit a record 91 degrees on Saturday, breaking its daily record of 89 degrees set in 1970 and 2004. The city could break another record as it reaches close to 90 degrees on Sunday.

On Friday, a daily record high temp was recorded in Dallas, Texas, at 96 degrees, breaking the 1984 record. Over the last 30 years, the average first 96-degree day is May 28, so this temperature is arriving three weeks earlier than normal.

These warm temperatures reached the Northeast this weekend, with temperatures in New York City hitting 78 degrees on Sunday and forecast to reach 75 degrees on Monday.

ABC News’ Nadine El-Bawab contributed to this report.

