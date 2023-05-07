Madras Farmers Market Reorganizes

Madras Saturday Market has reorganized and is opening for it’s 19th year on Saturday May 13th from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm in Sahalee Park, 7th and C St. in down town Madras. There will be home grown, home made and hand crafted items, food and entertainment for all. For more information, please contact Madras Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce.
Munch & Music at Drake Park
Join for the 32nd season of the Munch & Music FREE concert series in Drake Park, presented by Summit Health, The Source Weekly, and Hayden Homes! This highly anticipated weekly event is a favorite among Central Oregonians.
Salmon Bake Supports Native American Scholarships
Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) annual Salmon Bake, an event coordinated by the college’s Native American program and its First Nations Student Union Club, is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at
OSU-Cascades Hosts Justice Reform Viewing
Oregon State University – Cascades will host a viewing and discussion on May 11 of the documentary film “The First Step,” which focuses on criminal justice reform at a time of a national heightened addiction crisis and
Redmond Run Returns
The SCP Hotel Redmond Run returns on June 17 with three professionally chip-timed races: a 5K, 10K, or half marathon. Runners will cruise through the heart of Central Oregon at this annual event! The race will start through the center