expand Alec Baldwin criticizes public “renunciation” of Woody Allen as “unfair”

(LOS ANGELES) — Alec Baldwin is defending Woody Allen as a spate of actors and actress have come out to express their regret about working with the director, who has been accused of molesting his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, a claim which he has denied.

“Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed. The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose,” Baldwin wrote in the first of two tweets Tuesday. “But it’s unfair and sad to me. I worked w WA 3 times and it was one of the privileges of my career.”

Baldwin’s tweets came after actor Timothee Chalamet, the breakout star of Call Me by Your Name, announced on Instagram that he was donating his salary from his role in Allen’s most recent film, A Rainy Day in New York, to charities that fight sexual abuse and harassment.

Chalamet was the latest star to speak out after Dylan Farrow penned an op-ed in the Los Angeles Times questioning why the #MeToo movement has seemingly spared Allen.

Baldwin cautioned that such accusations should be “treated carefully.”

“Is it possible to support survivors of pedophilia and sexual assault/abuse and also believe that WA is innocent? I think so,” he tweeted.

In 2014, Farrow wrote an op-ed piece in The New York Times, in which she told the story of how Allen allegedly sexually assaulted her at age 7.

Allen has consistently denied the abuse allegation, maintaining his ex-partner and Farrow’s mother, actress Mia Farrow, coached their daughter into making the claims. The director was investigated on child molestation claims for the alleged 1992 incident in Connecticut, but prosecutors elected not to charge him.

Allen’s representatives did not respond to ABC News’ requests for comment.

Dylan Farrow will give her first televised interview on the matter on CBS This Morning on Thursday.

According to a preview released by CBS, Farrow tells Gayle King, “I am credible, and I am telling the truth, and I think it’s important that people realize that one victim, one accuser, matters. And that they are enough to change things.”

