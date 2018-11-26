Oprah Winfrey’s mother, Vernita Lee, passes away at age 83

Kevin Winter/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Oprah Winfrey’s mother, Vernita Lee, passed away on Thanksgiving Day. She was 83.

“The family of Vernita Lee are saddened to share of her passing on November 22, 2018 at her home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin,” a family spokesperson told ABC News in a statement.  Private funeral services have already been held, the statement says. 

Not much is known publicly about Vernita Lee.  She worked as a housekeeper while she raised her family and gave birth to daughter Oprah in 1954 in Kosciusko, Mississippi.

When asked in a 2007 TV interview what she believed was the “biggest gift” she gave her daughter, Lee replied, “I loved her the way she loves people now.”

Lee is survived by Oprah and daughter, and Patricia Amanda Faye Lee, plus three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.  

Memorial donations in Lee’s name may be made to the non-profit organization Feeding America.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved. 

Wendy Williams breaks silence on her mother's death

December 8, 2020 Entertainment

Courtesy of Bravo(NEW YORK) — Wendy Williams is opening up about her late mother Shirley.  During Monday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the talk show host revealed that her mother died “many, many, many weeks ago.” “You know how during

'B.A.P.S.' star Natalie Desselle-Reid has died at age 53

December 7, 2020 Entertainment

John Shearer/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Natalie Desselle-Reid, the actress who starred alongside Halle Berry in the 1997 comedy B.A.P.S., has died at the age of 53. The news of her death was shared on her Instagram page as well as reported on TMZ. “It is

COVID-19 cancels annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party

December 7, 2020 Entertainment

Photo by:E! Entertainment(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the Kardashians’ Christmas Eve party. Khloe Kardashian broke the news Sunday night, after a fan asked if the family was still planning to hold their annual bash. “The