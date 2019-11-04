House Dems release some transcripts of closed-door depositions in impeachment case

uschools/iStock(WASHINGTON) — Declaring American voters should “see for themselves” the evidence in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, House Democrats on Monday released hundreds of pages of transcripts from closed-door depositions of Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine and Michael McKinley, former senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The transcripts were the first of what is expected to be more than a dozen separate interviews that will likely become public as Congress moves into its next phase of the ongoing impeachment inquiry. In recent weeks, lawmakers have interviewed more than a dozen top White House and State Department aides involved in handling Ukraine policy.

Yovanovitch was the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine who the president called “bad news” in his July phone call to Ukraine’s president. During that call, Trump asked Ukraine’s leader to launch an investigation that would in part target his political rival, Democrat Joe Biden. Trump asked that Ukraine’s government work with his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, instead of Yovanovitch.

The three Democratic chairman said in a statement that the transcripts “demonstrate clearly how President Trump approved the removal of a highly respected and effective diplomat based on public falsehoods and smears against Ambassador Yovanovitch’s character and her work in support of long-held U.S. foreign policy anticorruption goals.”

READ THE DOCUMENTS BELOW:

Deposition of: Marie "… by ABC News Politics on Scribd

Interview of: P. Michael Mc… by ABC News Politics on Scribd

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Georgia senators call on secretary of state to resign

November 10, 2020 Politics

Paras Griffin/Getty ImagesBy QUINN SCANLAN, ABC News (WASHINGTON) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said that he will not resign after Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue called on him to, claiming that he has

Obamacare on the line at Supreme Court as pandemic rages

November 9, 2020 Politics

YinYang/iStockBy DEVIN DWYER and SARAH HERNDON, ABC News (WASHINGTON) — With the government in transition and new coronavirus cases surging, President Donald Trump and 18 Republican-led states on Tuesday will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to impose