3 students allegedly plotted to attack middle school in upstate NY: Governor

vmargineanu/iStock(ALBION, N.Y.) — An alleged plan by three students to attack an upstate New York middle school was foiled on Thursday, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“The plot was determined to be credible and the agencies worked quickly to investigate and identify the suspects,” the governor said in a statement on Friday.

The alleged threat was at Albion Middle School in Albion, N.Y., located about 35 miles west of Rochester. School officials worked with authorities to stop the plot, the governor said.

More details about the plot were not immediately clear, but Cuomo warned that “any person posing a threat to our schools will face the harshest possible penalty under the law – whether or not they intend to actually execute that threat.”

“School and police officials across this state continue to be on high alert and I encourage anyone who notices any unusual or suspicious behavior to report it to school administrators and law enforcement right away,” Cuomo said.



This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

