Pnina Tornai reveals new engagement ring collection with Jared

Pnina Tornai x JaredBy ZOE MOORE, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The wedding dress designer who has made countless brides say yes to the dress is taking her talents to the engagement ring department.

Designer and television star Pnina Tornai has joined forces with Jared for a bespoke bridal ring collection.

“Having worked with brides for over 20 years, I’ve learned that there is only one thing that is more important than the dress and it’s not the groom — it’s the ring,” Tornai said in an exclusive interview with ABC News’ Good Morning America.

The Say Yes to the Dress star’s 31-piece collection came to fruition about seven months ago, toward the beginning of the pandemic.

Tornai, who is known for designing wedding dresses for Kleinfeld Bridal, said she always wanted to design a jewelry collection but the timing hadn’t been right until now.

Typically, she is traveling every month, but the stay-at-home orders gave her more time to focus on her designs.

“I believe that even though we are all facing a very challenging time in life, there are many good things, stories that I hear from people around me and especially this beautiful story that happened during this period of time,” Tornai said, referring to the launch of her line of engagement rings.

The entire process was conducted over numerous Zoom meetings.

Despite the creation process happening virtually, Tornai was able to have creative control when it came to designing.

Each ring in the One by Pnina Tornai collection has a rose gold cuff with three diamonds and Pnina’s signature on it.

“Fabric by nature is perishable, but the ring lasts forever,” she said. “It is a lasting way for me to become part of my bride’s journey toward her future with her soulmate.”

“This is a bridal moment, and we want to bring an amazing collection to all of those guests who are speeding up their engagements if they do want to move to the next step in their relationship,” Ann Grimmett, Jared’s vice president of merchandising, said in an interview with GMA.

Tornai said she’s gotten a lot of messages from brides who have had to postpone their wedding or make other arrangements during this time.

“It’s a complicated situation, but there’s so much good in it as well. We’re learning so many new things about ourselves and how we deal with relationships,” she said.

Tornai said she wanted to make sure there was a ring for “every bride out there,” and her collection includes such styles as a classic round-cut as well as a black diamond, so anyone can find their perfect ring.

“Together, we’re able to bring you this unique collection and combine the expertise of Jared and the expertise needed to create a really unique bridal line,” Grimmett said.

The exclusive collection ranges from $699 to $19,999 and will be available starting Nov. 11 at Jared stores and online.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.