Rebel Wilson discusses why she committed herself to a “year of health” and set a strict goal weight

Wilson in 2019 – ABC/Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) — Australian actress Rebel Wilson started the year with an ambitious weight-loss goal and, now, she’s revealing why she wanted 2020 to be a transformative year.

During her Tuesday appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 40-year-old actress opened up about why she challenged herself to hit a goal weight of 165 pounds.

“I was going all around the world, jet setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar that was kind of my vice. I have a very sweet tooth. I love desserts,” the Pitch Perfect star explained, adding that she, like many, kept trying to find a fad or a diet that worked for her.

Wilson committed herself to a “year of health” after her birthday in March.

“I’m like, ‘I need to do a really holistic approach this time,'” she continued. “I think what I mainly suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally…There is a lot of stress that comes with it and I guess my way of dealing with it was eating donuts.”

That led to the epiphany that Wilson needed to work on her mental health as well as her nutrition.

“I was working on the mental side of things of why was I doing that and why was I not valuing myself and having better self-worth. And then, also on the nutritional side, my diet was mainly all carbs, which are delicious, but for my body type I needed to eat a lot more protein,” The Hustle star elaborated.

So far, Wilson has lost about 40 pounds, but admittedly has “to lose a few more” before she hits her goal weight.

“I love my curves and stuff. I don’t think I’ll ever go too skinny, but I feel so much healthier,” she smiled.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.