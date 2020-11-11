Report: Rockets' Harden, Westbrook concerned about team's direction

(HOUSTON) — It appears James Harden’s and Russell Westbrook’s future with the Houston Rockets could be in jeopardy.

Citing sources, ESPN reports the two star guards “have expressed concern about the direction of the franchise through direct conversations or discussions with their representatives and the Rockets’ front office.”

Their concerns come after head coach Mike D’Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey left the Rockets at the end of the 2019–20 season. The team has since named Rafael Stone as its new general manager and Stephen Silas as its next head coach.

Neither Harden, 31, or Westbrook, who turns 32 on Thursday, have asked to be traded yet.

Emily Harrington climbs Yosemite's El Capitan in one day

November 9, 2020 Sports

