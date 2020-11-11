The Home Depot Hiring 40+ positions in Central Oregon Stores

The Home Depot is hiring more than 40 hourly associates in stores across Central Oregon. The roles include customer service, helping to reinforce social distancing measures, freight and filling online and curbside orders.
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at careers.homedepot.com/hiring.
Homeowners and businesses depend on the home improvement retailer for urgent needs such as hot water heaters, refrigerators, electrical and plumbing repairs.
On the job training is provided for new associates with a focus on how to keep co-workers and customers safe. The Home Depot has implemented safety measures, including:
- Promoting distancing practices in stores by marking floors, adding signage and plexiglass shields
- Providing non-medical face coverings and gloves to associates
- Requiring associates and customers to wear non-medical face masks
- Extending major fall promotions, such as Black Friday, by two months to avoid high levels of store traffic at one time
The Family Access Network (FAN) recently received a $1,000 grant from Central Oregon Association of REALTORS (COAR). Funds from COAR will be used to provide children in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties with FAN advocate services during
The Home Depot is hiring more than 40 hourly associates in stores across Central Oregon. The roles include customer service, helping to reinforce social distancing measures, freight and filling online and curbside orders. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply
Bend, Oregon, Nov. 9, 2020 – Mosaic Medical, Central Oregon’s largest community health center, was one of 165 Community Health Centers across the nation to recently receive a grant award through the Capital Assistance for Disaster Response and Recovery
Bend, OR – Bend-Redmond Habitat received a donation of $20,000 from D&S Hydraulics to the organization to sponsor a Habitat home. The home will be purchased by a single mom and her daughter at Habitat’s NW Cottages site
BEND, OR (November 9, 2020) The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research is thrilled to announce its most recent partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and their community care partner, TriWest Healthcare Alliance. Through