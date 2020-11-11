The Home Depot Hiring 40+ positions in Central Oregon Stores

The Home Depot is hiring more than 40 hourly associates in stores across Central Oregon. The roles include customer service, helping to reinforce social distancing measures, freight and filling online and curbside orders.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at careers.homedepot.com/hiring.

Homeowners and businesses depend on the home improvement retailer for urgent needs such as hot water heaters, refrigerators, electrical and plumbing repairs.

On the job training is provided for new associates with a focus on how to keep co-workers and customers safe. The Home Depot has implemented safety measures, including: