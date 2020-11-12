Eta makes landfall in Florida, pummels Carolinas, Virginia with dangerous flooding: Latest

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO, WILLIAM MANSELL and EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Eta made landfall early Thursday as a tropical storm near Cedar Key, Florida, and is now charging up the coast, pummeling the Carolinas and Virginia with dangerous flooding.

When Eta struck Florida, Tampa Bay saw 3.87 feet of storm surge — the highest storm surge in the area since 1991.

Tampa International Airport suspended operations Wednesday. Operations resumed Thursday morning.

Flood watches are ongoing from Georgia all the way up to Maryland.

Some areas in North Carolina and Virginia have reported flooded roads from more than 6 inches of rain.

Five people are unaccounted for after flooding in Alexander County, North Carolina, ABC Charlotte affiliate WSOC-TV reported.

In Charlotte, flooding led to evacuations at a charter school. At least 143 people have been rescued, fire crews said.

In southern Virginia, some levels are reaching the highest levels since 1996.

Eat is forecast to move parallel to the Southeast coast over the next 24 hours, bringing more rain and gusty winds to the Carolinas. The Carolinas could see up to 6 more inches of rainfall.

