Pharrell Williams dives into new skincare line

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for NetflixBy JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Pharrell Williams is throwing his hat into the beauty industry by coming out with his own line of skincare products.

The line, called Humanrace, will be released Nov. 25, and many fans feel like it’s long overdue based on his youthful looks.

The “Happy” singer opened up to Allure about why he became invested in developing his own products and why his line stands out.

“Humanrace is a full-on brand,” he said. “We just want to make things better. We want to democratize the experience of achieving wellness. And I’m not trying to be like any other wellness brand out there. That’s what they do. That’s what they give. Ours is all based on results and solutions and sensations.”

He continued, “We wanted to look at sensations. I mean, we live in a world that needs it.”

Williams’ new brand is positioned as “all-gender” and the products included are the Rice Powder Cleanser, Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator and a Humidifying Cream — and they’re meant to be applied in that order.

There’s also a Routine Pack that would be available that Williams has dubbed the “Three-Minute Facial” for $100.

The 47-year-old admits he first developed an interest in skincare when he was in his mid-20s — adding that he’d regularly ask runway models about their routine, what products they used and tips they might have for him.

“Sometimes you need to cleanse your spirit. Sometimes you just need to cleanse your mind. Sometimes you’ve just got to get rid of some dead skin,” Pharrell expressed. “Sometimes you’ve got to get rid of some bad habits. Sometimes you just need to be humidified, brought to life. Sometimes your spirit needs that.”

The singer partnered with his longtime dermatologist Elena Jones to help him develop his own line, who he met in his 20s.

Jones admits she was surprised by how seriously he took his skin’s health when they first met.

“He wanted a routine to follow, and he’s dedicated to a skin-care regimen. He wanted explanations for everything,” she reminisced, which was integral in developing Humanrace.

“This routine is formulated from Pharrell’s skincare experience and we wanted to choose ingredients that are clean, effective and friendly for all skin types,” Jones said in a statement. “We adhered to the European standard of 1,300 banned ingredients as an important starting point and then we went further to develop our own restrictions.”

“We worked to create products that had no rocks, nuts, seeds, or plastic particles in our formulas to ensure no microtears occur which can result in damaging your skin.”

In addition, Pharrell is making sure the packaging of his products are sustainably sourced and cut down on plastic waste.

Half of the plastic used in his signature green containers are made from post-consumer recycled plastic. In addition, the bottles can be refilled because, inside, there’s a removable inner chamber.

Humanrace can be purchased online, and the company’s Instagram account already has over 30,000 fans since launching in early November.

