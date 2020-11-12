Bend@100K: City Club Explores the Impacts of Bend’s Population Growth

City Club of Central Oregon is switching things up for November. Instead of the traditional monthly forum (third Thursday of each month), City Club will be offering a series of “Sparks” (brief videos that ignite conversation) on the topic of Bend’s historic population. These Sparks will be posted to social media twice a week for 4 weeks starting today!

Bend’s goal to reach 100,000 residents began over 100 years ago. Bend’s historic Emblem Club (which would later evolve into the Bend Chamber of Commerce) had a goal to reach the much anticipated 100K population. In fact, members of the Emblem Club swore to wear a pin – an emblem – to show their support of growth. They wore it as a symbol and as a reminder to grow intentionally with building a thriving local economy, and the pursuit of happiness as a collective value and priority.

As present day Bend looks to the future, these City Club video Sparks explore what community leaders believe have been challenges over the past decade and what we may expect to see as Bend continues to exceed the population dreams of its founders.

Please enjoy our first 2 videos, where we hear from city leaders and experts on their thoughts about Bend reaching 100,000 in population.