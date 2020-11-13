MTV taps Vanessa Hudgens to host 'MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time' special

According to the network, the 31-year-old actress will guide viewers through the 90-minute broadcast that, “will pay homage to the best of the best, from the most beloved actors to scene stealing moments” dating all the way back to the 1980’s. The program will also feature “exclusive footage of the most anticipated 2021 releases.”
Performers and honorees will be announced at a later date.
The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time is airing place of the network’s annual MTV Movie & TV Awards which were unable to happen this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Despite the cancellation, the network promises a comeback for the awards with a “weekend event takeover” in 2021, just in time for its 40th anniversary.
The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time will premiere on Sunday, December 6, at 8/7c on MTV.
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for ACM(LOS ANGELES) — Blake Shelton has become a staple of NBC’s The Voice for nine seasons now, but that spinning red chair he currently occupies was originally offered to another country superstar — Reba McEntire. “It is
Carole Bethuel/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — It looks like Lily Collins will be spending another year in the City of Lights. Her hit Netflix show, Emily In Paris, has been renewed for another season. The series follows the story of her title character, a
Milos Bicanski/Bravo(GEORGIA) — COVID-19 has done what nobody else ever could: It’s stopped the cast of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta from fighting. Deadline reports that after a member of the production tested positive for the virus, shooting on season
Courtesy of HBO(LOS ANGELES) — Euphoria star Zendaya was recently voted one of the most influential celebrities of her generation. The 24-year-old Emmy Award winner says she is hoping to use her voice to inspire future leaders. Namely, her nieces. In a Tuesday interview
Courtesy of Samuel Goldwyn Films(NEW YORK) — In the new comedy Dating Amber, Fionn O’Shea and Lola Petticrew play gay classmates in mid-90s Ireland who pretend they’re dating in order to avoid ridicule from their peers. Along
