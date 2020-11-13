Scoreboard roundup — 11/12/20

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Indianapolis 34, Tennessee 17

Ohio State-Maryland game cancelled due to COVID issues

Third-ranked Ohio State's game against Maryland has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues on the Terripans, according to Maryland. Due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases

Scoreboard roundup — 11/10/20

Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events: No games scheduled.