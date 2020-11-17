Oreo introduces gluten-free version of classic cookie

TheCrimsonMonkey/iStockBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Food brands continue to innovate with more products for consumers with celiac disease, gluten intolerance or gluten sensitivities. Now, Oreo has some sweet news for cookie fans with dietary restrictions.

The beloved cocoa and creme sandwich cookies will be available in two new gluten-free varieties next year, the brand announced Monday.

“These will be permanent members in our product line and available in regular Oreo Cookies and Double Stuf,” the brand wrote on Twitter.

Both gluten-free options will hit shelves in January.

Milk’s Favorite Cookie, now in a Gluten Free version. Coming January 2021. pic.twitter.com/2wbBB5MpwQ — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) November 16, 2020

Fans of the classic cookies erupted with excitement on Twitter.

“Best thing to ever happen,” one user wrote.

“As someone with Celiac, I couldn’t be happier right now,” another said.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.