Zoom lifts video call time limits to celebrate virtual Thanksgiving

By KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — For families and friends planning a virtual Thanksgiving, Zoom is making it easier to stay online and celebrate as long as you want.

The video communications company announced it will waive the 40-minute time limit that restricts free accounts from hosting longer virtual meetings.

As a thank you to our customers, we will be lifting the 40-minute limit for all meetings globally from midnight ET on Nov. 26 through 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 27 so your family gatherings don't get cut short. ❤️🏡 #ZoomTogether pic.twitter.com/aubsH0tfxG — Zoom (@zoom_us) November 10, 2020

The news applies to all meetings globally and will remove time limits from midnight ET on Nov. 26 through 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 27.

Check out more tips and resources here on how to host a virtual Thanksgiving with ease.

