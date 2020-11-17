Zoom lifts video call time limits to celebrate virtual Thanksgiving

Drazen Zigic/iStockBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — For families and friends planning a virtual Thanksgiving, Zoom is making it easier to stay online and celebrate as long as you want.

The video communications company announced it will waive the 40-minute time limit that restricts free accounts from hosting longer virtual meetings.

The news applies to all meetings globally and will remove time limits from midnight ET on Nov. 26 through 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 27.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.