Sephora announces 1st Sephorathon super sales event through December

AdrianHancu/iStockBy JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Sephora’s deals on beauty buys aren’t stopping on Black Friday. In fact, they will continue throughout the holiday season.

The retailer announced its first Sephorathon event where Sephora Insiders, VIB and Rouge members can shop exciting promotions starting Dec. 3.

From Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and NARS cosmetics to Drunk Elephant and Tatcha skincare, there will be huge savings. GMA got the inside scoop on how it’s all going down.



Sephorathon sales event dates and details:

Dollar Savings Offer Kicking off Dec. 3 in-store and onlilne, this will be Sephoraton’s debut event. Use code 2020SAVE until Dec. 9 for a one-time use of $25 off $75 for Rouge members, $20 off $75 for VIB members and $15 off $75 for Beauty Insiders.

Point Multiplier Event Starting Dec. 10 until Dec. 16, using code BIGPOINTS, Rouge members will get 4x points per purchase, VIB members will get 3x points per purchase and Insiders will get 2x points per purchase.

Super Saturday On Dec. 18, Beauty Insider members have the chance to win a Sephora eGift Card of either $100 or $10 in-store or online. There will be one winner per store and one online. Additionally, Sephora will be awarding 100 winners per store and 100 winners online a $10 eGift card.



Sale on Sale VIB and Rouge can score an extra 20% off using code: SAVEFIRST.

Insiders can also get an extra 20% off Dec. 26 through Jan. 1 using code: MAJORSALE.

